Verda “Buddy” Cope, Jr., 81, of Robbins, passed away March 5, 2018, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Scott County, April 11, 1936, he was preceded in death by his parents, Geneva West and Verda Cope, Sr.; nephew, William Scott Duncan; and in-laws: George and Velma Blevins Litton, Mary and (Osborne) Litton Duncan, John and Judy Litton, June Litton Sexton, and Clifford Graham Sexton.

He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church-Robbins, and was baptized June 20, 1948. He was ordained as a deacon in 1967, serving as chairman for 18 years; and was Sunday School superintendent for many years. He served six years in the Army Reserve, six years as a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer, 16 years as County Judge, two years as Circuit Court Clerk, and as an insurance agent for 30 years. He was chairman of the Scott County Hospital Board, a member of the Peoples Health Councils Board, a member of the EOA Board, and was a Mason for more than 50 years.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anna Jean Litton Cope of Robbins; daughters: Karen (JD) Lay of Oneida, and Sabra Cope, and Keturah Cope, both of Robbins; son, Eric (Pamela) of Oneida: step-grandchildren, Dustin Lay and Crystal Hill; five great-step-grandchildren, sister, Joyce (Ben) Bowling of Oneida; in-laws: Jimmy (Norina) Litton, and Donald Gordan Sexton, both of Oneida; several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 7, at First Baptist Church-Robbins with Bro. Mike Smithers officiating. Music was provided by First Baptist Church choir. Graveside service was conducted March 8, at Baptist Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.