An Oneida man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to prevent his girlfriend from phoning authorities for help amid a domestic altercation at her home on Thursday.

Brandon Shepherd, 39, of Oneida, was arrested Thursday and charged with false imprisonment, interfering with emergency calls and domestic assault, following an investigation by Oneida Police Department officers.

According to an arrest warrant filed by OPD Investigator Dustin Burke, the victim — a resident of Circle Drive — phoned authorities from her neighbor’s home. She alleged that Shepherd shoved her onto the bed as they argued, and that he took a phone from her when she attempted to phone police, and would not let her make the call.

By the time officers arrived, Shepherd had left the home and walked to a residence on Underpass Drive. When interviewed there by investigators, he allegedly told them that he had taken the phone because it belonged to him. He also told officers that he did not push the woman; that he screamed at her and she fell backwards over a box.

Shepherd allegedly told investigators that both he and his girlfriend had used methamphetamine the night before, “and clearly was under the influence still.”

Shepherd was arrested and transported to the Scott County Justice Center in Huntsville.