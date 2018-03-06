HUNTSVILLE — In selecting its new football coach, Scott High School opted to stay at home.

The school’s principal, Melissa Rector, and Scott County Director of Schools Bill Hall jointly announced Friday that Josh Terry has been selected as the Highlanders’ new head coach. He replaces Keith Shannon.

With his appointment, Terry — who is a social studies teacher at Scott High — becomes the 12th head coach in the history of the school’s football program.

Terry spent last season, his sixth on the Highlanders’ football staff, as the program’s offensive coordinator.

In addition to being the school’s 12th head coach, the 29-year-old Terry also becomes one of its youngest. Davey Gilliam was two years younger when he took over as Scott High’s head coach in 2006. Gilliam coached the Highlanders for three seasons before leaving for Anderson County following the 2008 season.

A 2007 graduate of Scott High, Terry was a three-year starter at quarterback and later played for Maryville College. He stepped into the starting role at the signal-caller position in 2004, when he led the Highlanders to a road victory at Jellico as a sophomore.

In so doing, Terry became part of the first father-son duo to start at quarterback for the Highlanders. His father, Trinity Baptist Church pastor Dilbert Terry, started at quarterback under legendary head coach Jack Diggs in 1984 and 1985, leading the Highlanders to a 14-8 record over those two seasons.

Shannon resigned in December after leading the Highlanders to six playoff appearances in eight years. He finished his tenure with a record of 40-48, making him the second-winningest coach in school history, trailing Diggs’ 62 wins.

Terry is married to Khristian Terry. The couple reside in Huntsville.