Ricky E. Van Alstine, 56, of Norma, passed away February 23, 2018, at his home.

Born in Auburn, New York, May 8, 1961, he was preceded in death by his father, Gordon.

He graduated from Weedsport High School with honors in 1979. He grew up next door to his grandfather’s farm where he learned many trades: farming, wood working, hunting, and building. He was a master of many trades and worked as an operations manager.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly; step-son, Matthew; grandson, Logan; mother, Judy; sister, Laurie; in-laws: Heather, Don, and Diane; step-mother, Betty; nephews and nieces: Christopher, Jacob, Rebecca, and Sarah; several aunts, uncles, cousins, great- nephews and nieces; and many other relatives and friends.

His wish was cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.