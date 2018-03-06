James “Randy” West, 57, of Oneida, passed away February 28, 2018, at home surrounded by his family following a long battle with leukemia.

Born in Scott County, November 7, 1960, he was preceded in death by his father, James Rodney West; and grandparents: Mary Cotton Wolford, Ancil Wolford, Mable West Cecil, and Arthur “Butch” Jennings West.

He was a member of Pine Creek United Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Donna West; children, Rachel West, and Griffin West; mother, June Wolford West; sister, Sandy (David) Martin, brother, Rodney Dale West; nephews and nieces: Jake Carver, Noah Jones, Luke Jones, Amanda Martin, and Lacey Massengale; great-niece, Sadie; in-laws: David Martin, Steven (Felecia)Jones, Debra (Joe) Carver, and Boyce and Norma Jones; best friend, Don DeSha; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 3, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Marcum officiating. Interment followed at Marcum-Kidd Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.