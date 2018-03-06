An Oneida man was charged last week after allegedly assaulting a Sheriff’s Department deputy who was attempting to take him into arrest.

Thomas Cameron Dye, 23, of Marcumtown Road in Oneida, is accused of head-butting a law enforcement officer who was attempting to apprehend him on Monday, Feb. 26.

According to a warrant filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputy Chris Russell, officers were dispatched to Dye’s address for a domestic disturbance, and saw the suspect running away from the home upon their arrival.

Russell and deputy Shane Blevins gave chase, eventually catching up to Dye after he ran through a field and into a wooded area.

As the trio were walking out of the woods, Russell wrote in the warrant, “(Dye) was very irate and cussing (Russell) and Deputy Blevins.”

As Sheriff’s Department Captain Dennis Chambers arrived on the scene and deputies attempted to place Dye into Chambers’ cruiser, Dye allegedly became combative, head-butting Russell in the face as Russell grabbed his arm.

Dye was restrained by officers and placed into the patrol car. He was charged with resisting arrest.

Oneida man charged in theft: An 18-year-old Oneida man has been charged after allegedly stealing a handgun from a borrowed car.

Caleb James Bell, 18, of Oneida, was arrested on Friday and charged with auto burglary and theft, after allegedly stealing a gun from the trunk of a vehicle that had been borrowed by a friend.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department K-9 Officer Toby Jeffers, the vehicle’s owner had loaned the car to a woman, only to find upon its return that a Keltec .380 handgun had been taken from a purse in the trunk of the vehicle.

After the victim filed a report on the stolen weapon, Jeffers’ investigation led him to Bell, who had reportedly ridden in the vehicle while it had been borrowed.

When Jeffers asked Bell about the stolen handgun, Bell allegedly “got very nervous and started throwing out names of people that might have the gun,” Jeffers wrote in the warrant.

Later on Friday evening, Bell called Jeffers to offer him the name of a person who might have the gun. However, that person — who was incarcerated when Jeffers spoke to him the following day — said that Bell had offered to sell him the gun and, while he was not interested in purchasing the gun, he did help facilitate a sale of the gun to his brother, for a cost of $100.