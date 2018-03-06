Thelma “Jean” Chambers Bridges, 85, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away February 10, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Bridges.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Granier of Fayetteville, Ga.; grandchildren, Jeremy Granier, and Erica Lawson; great-grandchildren: Gavin, Trace, and Landry; sisters, Christine (Leslie) Bridges, Frankie (Bob) Lay, Phyllis Coffey, Retha Laxton, and Sandra (Tom) Hargett; brother, Butch (Dorla) Chambers; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12 noon, Saturday, March 17, at White Rock Baptist Church with Pastor Jim West officiating.

Arrangements by Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, Fairburn, Ga.