HUNTSVILLE — Scott County has officially joined the growing legal battle that is centered around America’s opioid epidemic.

At the recommendation of the county’s attorney, John Beaty, and the approval of Scott County Commission, the county last week filed a federal lawsuit against a number of prescription opioid manufacturers and distributors, seeking to recover taxpayer money spent combating the opioid epidemic.

Mark Chalos, managing partner of the Nashville office of Leiff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, and Jonathan Taylor of Taylor & Knight, announced Friday that their firms had filed the lawsuit on Scott County’s behalf.

Naming Purdue Pharma and a host of others as defendants, the lawsuit alleges that the drug manufacturers deliberately and repeatedly violated state and federal laws by widely and falsely promoting highly addictive opioids as safe and necessary, while concealing the drugs’ true risks.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the March 8, 2018 print edition of the Independent Herald.