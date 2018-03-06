Delbert Litton, 85, of Oneida, passed away February 27, 2018, at Park West Hospital in Knoxville.

Born in Oneida, August 10, 1932, he was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Shyann Mason; parents, Jim and Arlena Litton; sister, Lula Jeffers; brother, Bill Litton; niece, Cordellia Bauswell; and son-in-law, George Henry.

He was a member of Pentecost Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughters: Mary K. (Steve) Spradlin of Oneida, and Rochelle Henry of Pioneer; son, David (Connie) Litton of Cleveland; grandchildren: Keisha Newport of Murfreesboro, Chris Taylor of Cookeville, Tina Mason, Sarah Byrd, and Shannon Silcox, all of Pioneer, Rachel Walker of LaFollette, Jesse Henry of Oneida, and Derrick Litton of Cleveland; great-grandchildren: Alexis, Brooklyn, Donna Jo, Ethon, Destiny, J.J., Joseph, Aaliyah, Colton, Landon, and Kali; special family: Raymond (Shonda) Jeffers, Violet Keeton, Linda Jeffers, Wanda Jeffers, Roy Bauswell, and Jacob (Amber) Jeffers; special friends: Judy Wright family, Homer Chambers family, Milford Duncan family, and Wayne Phillips; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 4, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Ellis, Bro. Jennings Terry, and Bro. Jim Laxton officiating. Music was provided by Shepard’s Way Quartet. Interment followed at Litton Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.