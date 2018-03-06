Cheryl Lynn Mason, 59, of Helenwood, passed away March 1, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born April 2, 1958, she was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Hazel Clark; brother Gil Clark; and sister, Donna Ellis.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Mason of Helenwood; children: Hurshel Mason, Daniel Mason, Emma Cooper, and Betsy Mason; grandchildren, Seaera Lynn Mason and Kora Renee Cooper; brother, Doyle Clark; sister, Sheila Burns; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 3, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Rev. Rhondy Mason officiating. Music was provided by Rhondy and Lois Mason. Interment followed at Clark Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.