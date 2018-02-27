Tayce Cru Smith, 13, of Oneida, passed away February 21, 2018, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Knoxville, March 17, 2004, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jonnie Corder and Gary Monday; great-grandparents: Roy and Billie Canfield, Harry and Gertrude Monday, Guy and Venna Smith, and Charles and Mary Runyan; and uncle, Tony Monday.

He is survived by his mother, Tabitha Smith; father, Christopher Smith; brothers: Koty (Haley) Duncan, Dalton Duncan, and Rory Smith; sister, Tyi Smith; nieces and nephews: Riley Burress, and Kota, Karter, and Kane Duncan; special cousin, Eric Smith; aunts and uncles: Molly Smith, Thad Chambers, Zach Monday, Barry Smith, and Jeff Smith; special friends, Denise Bankston, and Kristie Smith; many other relatives and friends.

The family’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.