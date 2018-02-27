HUNTSVILLE — A former chairman pro tem of Scott County Commission returned to the county legislative body last week, on the strength of a vote of the commission.

Paul Strunk will serve out the remainder of the commission’s current term, filling the 5th District vacancy created by the resignation of Dr. Trent Cross. Cross, who chaired County Commission’s intergovernmental and budget committees, resigned last month in order to retain his appointed position as the county’s medical examiner.

Strunk was appointed to the commission by a 9-2 margin at the body’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20. He will represent the 5th District on the county legislative body until the current term ends on Sept. 1.

Strunk was elected to County Commission in 2006 and re-elected in 2010 before opting to leave that role in 2014 in a bid for county mayor, an election that was won by Dale Perdue. During his time on the commission, he played a pivotal role — alongside then-County Mayor Jeff Tibbals — in negotiations over the county’s vacated hospital facility, which was ultimately acquired by Pioneer Health Services.

Strunk told his fellow commissioners at last week’s meeting that he has not decided on a potential run for the seat in the looming August election, qualifying for which will end April 5. If he opts to seek election to the seat, he will join a potential field that includes Harold Chambers, Tony Kidd, Kris Lewallen and Joe Tramell Jr.