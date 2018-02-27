Can tornadoes happen in Scott County? They can, and sometimes do. And knowing how to how to react when tornadoes and other modes of severe weather threatens can mean the difference between life and death, says Scott County Emergency Management Agency Director Wendy Walker.

“Being prepared for inclement weather can mean the difference between life and death,” Walker said. “During severe weather awareness week, everyone should take the time to assess their risks and develop a plan of response.”

By severe weather awareness week, Walker is referring to this week — February 25 to March 3 — which is set aside each year as a time for weather and emergency agencies to urge residents to prepare for severe weather.

With the start of Tennessee’s traditional spring severe weather season at hand, the National Weather Service was to have conducted a tornado drill across the state at 10:30 a.m. yesterday (Wednesday) morning. And the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency urged residents of the state to visit ready.gov/severe-weather for family preparedness ideas.

It can happen here

Weather experts say that it’s a misconception that the mountainous terrain of East Tennessee protects the region from tornadoes. On Nov. 10, 2002, an F3 tornado touched down in Morgan County’s Mossy Grove community, killing seven people and injuring 28 more. That same day, a pair of F1 tornadoes touched down in Scott County.

While tornadoes are statistically more likely in West and Middle Tennessee than on the Cumberland Plateau, they can happen here. On May 8, 2009, a tornado touched down along S.R. 63 in eastern Scott County. Fortunately, it primarily impacted wooded areas, with much of its damage limited to a mountainside overlooking the highway. There, the scars remain as a warning sign to passing motorists that tornadoes can happen anywhere, regardless of terrain.

More frequently, severe weather that does not include tornadoes can result in death and destruction. Straight-line winds, cloud-to-ground lightning, torrential rainfall and even large hail can be life-threatening during severe thunderstorms.

“Severe weather can occur at any time in Tennessee,” said TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan. “TEMA wants Tennesseans and our state’s visitors to understand severe weather hazards and prepare themselves and their loved ones to receive and understand warnings, and get to safety, when severe weather threatens.”

Sheehan said the most important preparedness tip is to stay informed. That means having multiple ways to receive weather information and warnings at all times, whether at home, at work, or in your vehicle. He advised keeping a battery-operated NOAA weather radio at home, and using television and radio for weather updates. Applications that push weather information can also be downloaded to mobile devices.

Steps to take

TEMA advises developing a plan of action for your family, putting an emergency kit together, and keeping important papers and valuables in a safe place.

Emergency plans should include where to meet, and who family members should check in with, if you are separated from family members during a severe weather emergency.

Preparedness kits should include one gallon of water per day, per family member and per pet, for three-to-five days. In other words, a family of four with two pets should have 24 gallons of water in their preparedness kit. The kit should also have enough non-perishable food for each family member and pet for three-to-five days. Other items in the kit should include a flashlight, battery-powered radio, extra batteries, first aid kit, personal hygiene items, a cell phone charger or solar charger, and copies of important family documents. Extra supplies of medications should be kept in the kit as well, especially for family members with chronic health conditions.