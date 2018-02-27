NASHVILLE — Scott County School System is one of three school districts in Tennessee's 38th House District that will receive growth funding for educational initiatives, the Tennessee Department of Education and State Rep. Kelly Keisling, R-Byrdstown, announced last week.

Scott County will receive $83,000 in grant funding, with the new money geared towards maintaining the integrity of instructional programs as student populations grow.

Clay and Macon counties were the other school systems in the 38th District to receive funding, with Clay County receiving $64,500 and Macon County receiving $125,500.

The funding is a result of the Tennessee General Assembly's push to provide an additional $18 million to cover school district growth as part of Gov. Bill Haslam's fiscal year 2018 budget.

"It was an honor to support this funding last spring and it is an honor to announce that portions of the growth fund will be arriving in House District 38," Keisling said. "The students and teachers of Clay, Macon and Scott counties will greatly benefit from this investment."

The governor has added an additional $18 million in growth funding as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget.