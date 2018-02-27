Ruth Helen Collins Ayres, 85, passed away February 21, 2018, at her home.

Born February 19, 1933, she was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Jesse and Millia Blevins Collins; sister, Elsie Silcox; and brothers: Floyd, Roy, and Paul Collins.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Norman Ayres; sisters: Hazel Schmidt, Margaret Miller, and Mable Wright; brothers, Kenneth Collins and Clifford Collins; special friend, Gordon Bowling; and many other relatives and friends.

Private burial was conducted.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.