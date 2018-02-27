Robert Edward Garrett, 83, of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, passed away February 22, 2018, at his home.

Born in Scott County, August 5, 1934, he was preceded in death by his wife, June Helen Hayes Garrett; parents, Benton McMillan and Parthenia Webb Garrett; and sister, Elizabeth (Harry) Bell.

He was a retired senior vice-president of First Union Bank; a veteran of the Untied States Army National Guard; and a member of Pleasant Heights Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Marie Parlato of Greensboro, NC; sons, Mark Edward (Kathy) Garrett of Greensboro, NC, and Benton “Ben” (Brenda) David Garrett of Wilkesboro, NC; grandchildren: Zachary Edward Garrett, Caroline Michelle Garrett, Katelyn June Riggsbee, Abby Marie Parlato, and Benton McMillan (Mac) Garrett; great-grandchildren, Chandler and Jayce; nephew; Robert Bell of Oneida; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was private.

Arrangements by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, North Wilkesboro, NC.