Rebecca Sue Tyler, 69, passed away February 20, 2018, at Tennova North Medical Center in Powell.

Born September 19, 1948, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sue Ann Baine; parents, Frank Tyler and Francis McMillian Tyler; and brother, Bob Tyler.

She is survived by her children: James Haines, Paul Haines, and Sara Stewart; seven grandchildren, Leonard Ridener; and many other relatives and friends.

Her wish was cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.