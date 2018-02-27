Raymond Byrd, 65, of Eastern Henry County, Kentucky, passed away February 19, 2018, at UK Hospital.

Born in Scott County, September 16, 1952, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda D. Byrd; parents, Dorsey and Lucy Byrd; brother, Glen Byrd; and in-laws, Ruby Goodwin, and Mary Lois Byrd.

He retired from Ford Motor Company; was a member of Mill Branch Baptist Church; and was a Vietnam Veteran.

He is survived by his son, Bobby Lee (Elizabeth) Byrd of Frankfort, Ky.; grandchildren: Kelsey, Draven, and Jayce, all of Frankfort, Ky.; brothers and sisters: J.E. (Florence) Byrd, and D.T. (Linda) Byrd, and Henry (Peggy) Byrd, all of Lorain, Ohio; Artie (Titus) Burkholder of Kansas City, MO, Jimmy D. Byrd of Robbins, George (Linda) Byrd, Allen Byrd, and Chester (Donna) Byrd, all of Huntsville, and Finley (Valerie) Byrd of Pioneer; in-laws: Bob Goodwin, and Sara Byrd, and Johnny Goodwin, both of Lorain, Ohio; special friends: Sandy McAlister, Todd Chesser, Brian Snyder, Fred Snyder, Jerry Godby, Jerry Mud, James Webb, and Stan Corum; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 23, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. J. R. Massengale officiating. Graveside service was conducted February 24, at Mill Branch Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post #136.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.