Ina Joyce Welch Turner, 83, of Oneida, passed away February 20, 2018, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Born in Washington, DC, November 19, 1934, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Turner; son, Jackie Ellis; parents, Freeman and Bertha Tompkins Welch; and brothers, Charles, Taskel, and Freeman Welch, Jr.

She was a member of First Baptist Church-Oneida.

She is survived by her children: Larry L. Ellis, Sheila Burchfield, and David (Carolyn) Welch; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, brother, Bill Welch of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Wilma (Marshall) Human; several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 24, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Randy Pressnell officiating. Music was provided by Alan Martin. Interment followed at Baptist Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.