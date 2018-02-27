Genia Ardilla Massey, 41, of Pioneer, passed away February 21, 2018, at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Massey; grandparents: LeRoy and Emma Harness, and Chester and Elminia Massey; and great-grandparents: Cade and Lula Day, and John and Martha Harness.

She is survived by her daughter, Deedra Massey; son, Hayden Massey of Pioneer; Paul Jolly; mother, Rosie Harness Massey of Pioneer; sisters: Emma (William) Jenkins of Ringgold, Ga., and Mary Chastine of the Annadale community; brothers: Alvis (Dianna) Massey of the Ditney Trail community, and Eddie (Amanda) Massey of Pine Knot, Ky.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 25, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Pete Norman and Bro. Larry Sexton officiating. Interment followed at Massey Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.