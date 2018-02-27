Leslie Gail Cooper Heinz, 67, of Greenville, South Carolina, passed away February 17, 2018, at McCall Hospice House.

Born in Knoxville, she was preceded in death by her mother, Nell Carson Cooper.

She was a graduate of Centre College, and obtained her master’s degree from the University of Tennessee. Her professional career included being a chemist at Michelin Tire and later working in statistical process at JPS Glass Fabrics. She loved planting and tending to her flowers and truly had a green thumb. She was often accompanied in the garden by her Labradors, who liked to watch her favorite birds with her.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Greg Heinz of Greenville, SC; father, Esthel (Sue) Lewis Cooper of Hustonville, Ky.; sister, Beverly Hurst of Oneida; nieces: Alice (Roy) Strunk of Winfield; and Elizabeth (Marshall) Swails and Rachel Heinz, both of Greenville, SC; nephew, Tyler Martin of Greenville, SC; great-niece, Ansley Marcum of Winfield; brother-in-law, Jim (Helen) Heinz, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 23, at Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Woodlawn Funeral Home.