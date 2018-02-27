Clara Mae Sexton Anderson, 94, of the Paint Rock community, passed away February 25, 2018, at Oneida Nursing and Rehab Center in Oneida.

She was born May 17, 1923 in Scott County, May 17, 1923, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Anderson; grandson, Jeremy Hummer; parents, Arlin and Vela Wilkerson Sexton; sisters, Carrie (Lee) Sexton and Winnie (Paul) West; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Young and Willard Yancey; and nieces, Wanda Fetterman and Marilyn Sexton.

She was a long-time member of Huntsville Praise and Worship Center.

She is survived by her children: David (Jean) Anderson, Diane (Allen) Carson, and Charles “Bo” (Lena) Anderson, all of the Paint Rock community, and Russell (Diana) Anderson of the Pine Hill community; grandchildren: Debbie Cross, Angela Hummer, Marcella Phillips, Troy Webb, Tonya West, Scott Pemberton, Misty West, Stacy Dishner, Carrie Anderson, Jackie West, Charles Anderson, and Jacklyn Anderson; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Dominique, Kaprecia, Lashai, Millard (Philip), Carolyn, Tianne, Gabrielle, Hayden, Gabriel (Gabe), Austin, Nathan, Jaya, Brooklyn, Reid, Eli, and Crista; great-great-grandchildren: Cage, Krislyn, Dagen, Braicen, Damion, and Hananiah; siblings: Nesba (Ronnie) Duncan, Charlene Young, and Wilburn (Anna) Seton; several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends from 6 p.m., until time of funeral service at 8 p.m., Wednesday, February 28, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Jonathan Gibson and Bro. Joe West officiating. Music was to have been provided by Allen Carson. Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 1, at John Freeman Sexton Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.