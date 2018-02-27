Carolyn Jean Wright Jeffers, 73, passed away February 21, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born September 15, 1944, she was preceded in death by her husband, Youford Eugene Jeffers; infant son, Jackie Lynn Jeffers; parents, Albert L., Sr. and Ida Minta Sells Wright; brothers, Elbert Ensley (Boyd), and Albert L. Wright, Jr.; sisters, Amy Wright, and Carmel Lowhorn; nieces and nephew: Judy Murphy, Debbie Phillips, and Marty Duncan; and in-laws: Ola Jeffers, Clint Lowhorn, George McCloud, Paul Turner, and Gene Jones.

She was a member of Black Creek United Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sons, Gregory Allen (Penny) Jeffers of Amhurst, Ohio, and Christopher Eugene (Michele) Jeffers of South Amherst, Ohio; daughter, Minta Kay (Gregory) Paxton of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren: Jordan Allen and Sara-Beth Marie Jeffers, Nicholas, Seth, Brady and Michaela Jeffers, all of South Amherst, Ohio, and Jacob and Gabriella Paxton, both of Dayton, Ohio; sisters, Catherine Lackey of Jamestown, Deborah (Jack) Tompkins of Armathwaite, and Zola Turner; brother, Larry (Deanna) Wright of Elgin; sister-in-law, Harriet Wright of Rapid City, SD; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 24, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Charley Golden officiating. Music was provided by the Chitwoods. Interment followed at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.