Barbara Jean Lay, 54, of Oneida, passed away February 23, 2018, at her home.

Born in Scott County, June 19, 1963, she was preceded in death by her father, Verldon Lay; brother, Andy Lay; and sister, Carla “Sissy” Lay.

She is survived by her daughters, Karri (Newell) Armstrong, and Jessica Brooks; grandchildren: Kaden, Phoenix, Declan, and Jensen; mother, Emma Bell Massey Lay; brothers and sisters: Jimmy (Jill) Lay, Fuzz (Jewell) Lay, Harold Lay, Billy (Bobbi) Lay, Trecia Lay, Johnnie Lay, and Mary Lay; several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 23, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Terry officiating

Arrangements by Harp Funeral Home-Jellico.