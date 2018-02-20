COL Robert D. Sweeney, Sr., USA RET, 96, passed away February 16, 2018, in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Born in Nashville, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Kathleen Rose Sweeney; second wife, Marie Harbin Sweeney; and daughter, Mary Alice Sweeney Huie.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in World War II with General Patton’s Third Army, the Korean War, and Vietnam. His assignments included Japan, Taiwan, Okinawa, Ft. Riley, Norwich University, West Point Military Academy, Ft. Hood, the Air Defense Missile Group, and the North American Air Defense Command at Hamilton Air Force Base. He graduated from Capitol Radio and Engineering Institute and received his electrical engineering studies at Norwich University. His decorations include the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster (OLC), Bronze Star with three OLCs, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with three OLCs and the Purple Heart. He retired honorably in 1972. He served as Georgia Congressman Jack Brinkley’s District Representative until the Congressman retired in 1983.

He is survived by his son, Robert D. (Barbara) Sweeney, Jr. of North Augusta, SC.; daughter, Barbara (Bill) Skytta of North Augusta, SC.; step-daughter, Robbie (Jimmy) Monfort of Columbus, Ga.; step-sons, Rick (Stacey) Harbin of Dahlonega, Ga., and Alan Harbin of Grand Junction, Colo.; 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be conducted in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.

Arrangements by Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta, SC.