Michael Shay Phillips, 48, of Huntsville, passed away February 16, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born January 16, 1970, he was preceded in death by his brother, Chris Phillips.

He is survived by his children: Curtis R.C. Phillips, Elisha Renee (Jacob) Phillips, and Jaycee Byrge; grandchildren: Alexander Parton, Bailey Phillips, and Sophia Phillips; father, Curtis Phillips; mother, Carol Smith; brother, Jeff Phillips; sister, Kim Phillips; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside service was conducted February, 20, at Phillips Cemetery with Bro. Jim Burden officiating.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.