Melton Harness, 72, of Huntsville, passed away February 14, 2018, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Scott County, April 5, 1945, was preceded in death by his son, Melton Bradley Harness; parents, Levi and Artincy Lawson Harness; brothers: Crawford, Claude, Esco (Zula Faye) Harness, and three infant brothers; sisters: Ida (A.J.) Jones, Columbia (Mack) Harness and three infant sisters; in-laws: James and Nila Marlow, Rosie Marlow, Phyllis Marlow, Loretta Pedigo, Brenda Sue Marlow, Linda Lou Marlow, and Buddy Marlow; nephews: David Harness, Rodney Harness, Andrew Overton, Donnie Marlow, Zayden Harness, and Brayden Harness; and best friend, Randall Warren.

He is survived by his wife, Deanna Marlow Harness of Huntsville; baby girl, Savanah (Jonathan) Davidson; sister, Ada (Ledford) Byrd; in-laws: Beatrice Harness, Thelma Harness, Stasha Marlow, Nona Strunk, Marsha (Lillard) Keeton, Rodney Marlow, Donald Marlow, Michael (Sharon) Marlow, Joe (Rosalee) Marlow, Cecil (Toni) Marlow; nieces and nephews: Virginia Harness, Andrea Alfrey, Megan Massey, Colby Massey, Penny Paul, Tanisha Lewallen, Jessica Strunk, Kim Marlow-Hill, Marleesa Strunk, Marla Howard, Montana Goodman, Shari Keeton, Rhonda Davis, Karen Hutson, Joyce Sherman, Joe Buster Marlow, Brian Strunk, Kevin Marlow, Nathan Strunk, Logan Strunk, Darren Chambers, Jordan Goodman, Ernie Marlow, Matthew Hill, and James and John Marlow; special friends: Arnold (Anita) Mason and children, Ronnie Teague, and Clifton Carroll; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 17, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Pete Norman and Bro. Buster Marlow officiating. Music was provided by Stasha Marlow, Toni Marlow, Pearlie Morrell, Leann Morrell, and Bren Norman. Graveside service was conducted February 18, at Harness Family Cemetery.

Jones & Son Funeral Home.