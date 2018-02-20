Rev. Lonnie Veto Smith, 61, of Oneida, passed away February 10, 2018, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born July 21, 1956, he was preceded in death by his father, Veto Smith; and in-laws: Nancy and George Duncan; and Joe Duncan.

He was an ordained minister and a member of Pentecost United Baptist Church. He previously pastored several churches in both Tennessee and Kentucky, and also fostered many children through the years.

He is survived by his wife, Reba Duncan Smith of Oneida; children: Teresa (Ron) Spenlau of Kodak, and Sarah Smith of Oneida; grandchildren: Jericho, Malachi, Noah, Joshua, Alex, and Elizabeth; mother, Mary Smith; sisters: Mickey Perkins of Ohio, Pearl (Lee) Tucker, and Doris Cosby; brother, Leo Smith; in-laws: Milford (Wanda) Duncan, Linda (Willis) Crowley, Sue Duncan, Martha Duncan, and Kizzie Duncan; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 14, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Callahan and Bro. Jim Laxton officiating. Music was provided by the Glade Springs Singers, and Mary Hall. Interment followed at Duncan Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.