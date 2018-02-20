Lois Aleen Rose, of Pioneer, passed away February 15, 2018, at Huntsville Manor Nursing & Rehab Facility in Huntsville.

Born in Scott County, November 5, 1935, she was preceded in death her husband, Ray Rose; parents, Jesse and Bertha Marcum Adkins; sister, Jean Gibson; and two infant brothers.

She is survived by children: Kathy Rose, David Rose and Mark Rose, all of Oneida, Cindy (James) Bridge, and Elliot (Robin) Rose, both of South Carolina; grandchildren: Rebecca, Katelyn, Jessica, Jason, Kali, Kasie, Nichole, Lisa, Hillary, Morgan, Devin, Megan, Kessa, Marka; 24 great-grandchildren, sister, Betty (Ed) Hunter of Cincinnati, Ohio; nieces: Kathy Kuwatch, Brenda Newton, Becky Overbey, and Angie Rush, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; several other nieces, nephew, great-nieces and nephews, great-great- nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 19, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Sewell officiating. Interment followed at Adkins Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.