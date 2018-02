Nola Branim, 47, of Robbins, passed away February 11, 2018, at her home.

Born February 28, 1970, she was preceded in death by her parents, Claude, Jr. and Wilma Joyce Sexton Branim; grandparents: Claude and Alice Bowling Branim, Sr., and William and Nola Bowling Sexton; aunts and uncles: Clara Branim, Kaye Culver, Ethel Jean Jones, and Jimmy, Estel, Albert, Freddie, Charles (Bucky), Carl, and Danny Sexton, and Harold (Jene) Jones.

She is survived by Jeff Morgan and his children, Brandon (Harley) Morgan, and Jenna (Nick) Arnold; grandchildren: Jaigen, Jagger, and Aniston Morgan, and Milea and Matthew Arnold; sisters, Mary Branim, and Sharon (Scott) Morgan; brothers, Elmer Branim, and Darrell Branim; aunts and uncles: Mary Karis, Debra K. Butler, Linda Sue Sexton, Ken Karis, George Butler, Richard Culver, June Hinderer, and Linda Sexton; nephews and nieces: Brian Eric, Ryan Morgan, Cierra Branim, and Hailey Branim; great- nephew and niece, Brantley and Hadley; special friends: Fred and Gloria Morgan, Jan and Jay Honeycutt, Kay and Mike Black, Roland Webb, Bridgette Muse family, Chris Overton family, Helen Donahoe family, Linda and Traci Gunter family, Marie Chambers, Kevin Anderson, Pat Chambers, and Kim Chambers; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 18, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Carroll and Bro. Jerry Massengale officiating. Music was provided by Mike and Elizabeth Carroll, and Alfred and Darlene Branim. Interment followed at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.