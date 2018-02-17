HARRIMAN — Shay Buttram temporarily kept Oneida in it. But, in the end, the game was Wartburg’s.

The Bulldogs defeated the Lady Indians in overtime Friday, scoring a 63-61 win to advance to the District 3-A championship game.

Oneida led much of the first half, and trailed most of the second half, before appearing to be on the verge of defeat as the final seconds wound down. Buttram, who had 14 points, hit a 3-point shot from the right wing at the horn, however, to force overtime.

In the extra four-minute session, though, Wartburg continued to do what it was able to do for much of the second half: rebound the basketball and get to the free throw line.

The two teams each finished with 30 rebounds, and each had 11 offensive rebounds. But Wartburg seemed to snag extra opportunities when it mattered most — like on the first three possessions of overtime. On each possession, the Bulldogs missed their shot, but rebounded the basketball and wound up with points on second opportunities. One was a 3-point shot that gave the Bulldogs a 60-57 lead. One was a 2-point bucket after a Buttram shot had cut the lead to 60-59. And one was a free throw after another Buttram score cut the lead to 62-61.

Then there was the free throw line. Wartburg got their 19 times in the second half, making 15. Oneida got there just twice in the second half. It was a noteworthy differential in second half that saw the Bulldogs whistled for just four fouls in the final 20 minutes of play. Oneida had 14.

With the free throw line in play, Wartburg was able to win despite making only 17 field goals — eight fewer than Oneida.

The Bulldogs also shot well from the perimeter, knocking down 12 3-pointers over the course of the game, including eight in the first half. In fact, Wartburg hit just five shots inside the 3-point line.

Both teams struggled to protect the ball in the face of the opposition’s defense, combining for 49 turnovers.

For the game, Oneida shot 46 percent from the field, while Wartburg shot 37 percent.

WARTBURG (63): Holly 17, Hurtt 14, Poland 9, Johnson 9, Armes 8, Gouge 6.

ONEIDA (61): Newport 15, Buttram 14, Thomas 11, West 6, Stiltner 6, Boyatt 4, Bertram 3, Lowe 2.