KINGSTON — For one half of play, Scott High more or less held its own against top-seeded Alcoa on Friday. But then came the third quarter, and the Tornadoes took control en route to a 59-30 win.

Alcoa stormed to a 17-6 lead in a first quarter that saw the Lady Highlanders uncharacteristically miss four of six free throws. But Scott found its sea legs in the second quarter, cranking up the stifling defense that has been its secret to success this season and limiting Alcoa to just seven points.

In the meantime, Grace Sexton began to take over, scoring seven points to match the Tornadoes’ output on her own.

As a result, Scott trailed just 24-15 at halftime.

But Alcoa went on a tear in the third quarter. Destiny Haworth, who scored a game-high 18 points, knocked down a couple of 3-point shots and had nine points to power an 18-2 run as the Tornadoes exploded to a 42-17 lead.

The Lady Highlanders got to the free throw line 12 times in the final period, hitting seven of them, and finished with 13 points. But Alcoa continued to play well, with seven different players scoring points in the final period.

For the game, Scott shot just 27 percent from the field and 48 percent from the free throw line.

Sexton finished with 10 points to lead the Lady Highlanders in scoring. Journey Babb finished with eight rebounds, while Kyra Stanley had five rebounds and two blocked shots.

ALCOA (59): Haworth 18, Hicks 15, Wilburn 13, McClurg 5, Marshall 3, Snoderly 2, Bean 2, Albright 1.

SCOTT (30): Sexton 10, Summers 8, Ellis 3, Stanley 3, Chaney 2, Myers 2, J. Babb 2.