KINGSTON — If the first and third quarters hadn’t counted, Scott High would have been neck-and-neck with top-seeded Fulton at the final horn of Friday’s District 4-AA semifinal here. Instead, the Falcons did most of their damage in the first and third quarters, pulling off a 59-34 win over the Highlanders.

It was an 18-6 run in the first quarter and a 15-6 run in the third quarter that propelled the Falcons against a Highlander team that had upset on its mind after keeping the Class AA powerhouse on the ropes for more than three quarters in last year’s region tournament and playing them tough earlier this season.

Richie Dykes had 16 to lead all scorers, but points were otherwise hard for the Highlanders to come by against a lengthy and athletic Fulton team that is seeking its second state championship in three years.

Dykes knocked down two 3-point shots and had eight of his 16 in the second quarter, as the Highlanders attempted to slow down Fulton after the Falcons jumped to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. Later, he scored four in the fourth quarter as the Highlanders played the Falcons evenly for the final eight minutes.

Mason Tucker had eight rebounds to lead the Highlanders on the glass.

FULTON (59): T. Davis 13, Lacy 10, Page 9, Berry 8, Fenderson 6, J. Davis 5, Foster 4, Hartsell 2, Holland 2.

SCOTT (34): Dykes 16, Ball 6, Babb 4, Tucker 4, Blakley 3, Owens 1.