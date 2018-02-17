A popular Oneida donut shop has been destroyed by fire.

A blaze destroyed King Donuts, located at the Oak Grove intersection on the corner of Alberta Street and Litton Road, shortly after dawn Saturday morning.

Several units from Oneida Fire Department responded to the fire, but flames quickly spread through the bakery and burst through the roof.

The origin of the fire was not immediately clear. However, reports indicated that the store's donut fryers were not in use Saturday morning; instead, the day's fresh supply of donuts had been delivered from another King Donuts store in Kentucky.

King Donuts opened with great fanfare in 2015, and has sold donuts and pastries to Scott County patrons for the past two years.

Firefighting teams remained on the scene as the lunch hour approached late Saturday morning.

More details in next week's Independent Herald.