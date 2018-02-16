KINGSTON — Just call them the heartbreakers.

Just six days after defeating Austin-East in a second half comeback at Highlander Gymnasium in Huntsville, Scott High did it again with far more riding on the line at the District 4-AA tournament in Kingston on Thursday.

Down 29-26 as the fourth quarter began, the Lady Highlanders forced overtime and eventually defeated Austin-East by a 46-41 margin to advance to the district semifinals and earn a spot in the Region 2-A tournament.

Grace Sexton scored 15 points, while Kyra Stanley had 10 points and four steals, as the Lady Highlanders pulled off the win.

In doing so, Scott was able to overcome Austin-East's Larriana Bullard. The standout had 25 points and single-handedly kept her team in front for most of the game.

It was a slow start for Bullard, but she had eight second quarter points to help A-E stay in front by the slimmest of margins as the Lady Highlanders began to surge.

That Scott High surge was led by Sexton, who scored nine of her 15 points in the second quarter alone to help the Lady Highlanders pull to near even.

The third quarter was a slow one on the offensive end for the Lady Highlanders, but they were able to do one of the things they do best: get to the free throw line.

Scott scored just one field goal in the eight-minute period, but got to the line nine times. Although they missed five of those attempts, the four made free throws were enough to help the Lady Highlanders trail by just three as the fourth quarter began, despite eight third quarter points by Bullard.

Stanley and Lou Chaney came up big for the Lady Highlanders in the fourth. While Scott continued to struggle from the line — missing four of seven attempts, including the front end of a one-plus-one opportunity — Chaney knocked down both of her shots and scored six points, while Stanley had five points.

Bullard had five more points in the fourth, but missed a crucial free throw, and the Roadrunners also missed the front-end of another one-plus-one trip to the line.

In overtime, Scott got field goals from Stanley and Journey Babb. That would have been enough, as a single Bullard field goal was all of A-E's scoring in the extra session. But, for good measure, Sexton knocked down three of four free throws to help provide insurance for the Lady Highlanders.

For the game, Scott shot less than 35 percent from the field, but got to the line 26 times, hitting 14. Austin-East shot just 10 free throws, making five.

SCOTT (46): Sexton 15, Stanley 10, Chaney 7, Young 7, Myers 5, J. Babb 2.

AUSTIN-EAST (41): Bullard 25, Hackler 8, Wilson 2, Moreno 2, Turner 2, Bishop 2.