Oneida is headed to college . . . Roane State Community College.

The Lady Indians earned a spot in the District 3-A semifinals, which will be played Friday at RSCC's main campus in Harriman, with a 56-39 win over Rockwood in a Valentine's Day showdown at OHS Gymnasium.

Oneida, which fell to the Tigers on the same court just eight days earlier, came out firing on all cylinders in Wednesday's rematch, jumping to a 12-2 lead and never looking back.

The Lady Indians led 16-7 at halftime and were up 30-15 at the half. And they did it despite being without two players who are battling flu, Harley Boyatt and Chelsea Newport.

In her first game back from flu, senior Emily Bertram led the Lady Indians with 12 points and seven rebounds. Shay Buttram had nine points and six rebounds.

Oneida shot better than 50 percent for most of the night, and finished with a 45 percent shooting average. While the Lady Indians did not get to the free throw line often, they made the best of their few opportunities, connecting on four of five attempts.

Rockwood, on the other hand, shot just 11 percent in the first half, and finished the game with a 26 percent shooting average.

The Tigers entered the tournament as District 3's hottest team. They knocked off both Oneida and Midway in the final week of the regular season and had won five consecutive games in league play.

But their season came to an end against a fierce Oneida defensive effort. Cassidy Tilley had 13 points to lead her team. Karlee Bowling had 12 points, and was six of eight from the free throw line.

Oneida will face Wartburg at 8 p.m. Friday at Roane State.