HUNTSVILLE — Scott High started strong and never let up in a 57-38 rout of Anderson County on senior night here Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The Highlanders jumped to a 15-4 lead after the first quarter, and two of the storylines of the upset win over the Mavericks were established early: defense, and perimeter shooting.

Scott limited Anderson County to a single field goal in the opening eight minutes, while three different Highlanders — Richie Dykes, Isaac Morrow and Caleb Ball — knocked down 3-point shots.

The Highlanders would go on to hit eight 3-pointers in the first three quarters to build a 42-28 lead. Four of those came from Ball, who finished the night with 20 points and 12 rebounds, along with four assists.

Mason Tucker was also strong on the post, with six first quarter points to help set the tone. Tucker finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds, along with two blocked shots.

Anderson County managed to find a bit of a spark in the second quarter, knocking down a couple of 3-point shots and cutting the Highlander lead to single digits at the half. But the third quarter featured more of the same from Scott High, with Ball scoring eight points and Will Blakley pouring in five as the Highlanders pushed the lead to 14 going into the final quarter.

Anderson County’s Spencer Chandler finished with 10 points to lead the Mavericks in scoring.

Scott shot 51 percent for the game, and limited Anderson County to just 12 made field goals.

SCOTT (57): Ball 20, Tucker 15, Blakley 9, Dykes 6, Morrow 5, Russ 2.

ANDERSON CO. (38): Chandler 10, Irwin 7, Hager 6, Ogburn 6, Hembree 3, Miller 3, Berry 2, Powers 1.