HUNTSVILLE — Scott High made a late charge, but could not quite pull even with Anderson County in the latter stages of a non-district matchup at Highlander Gymnasium on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Down by around 10 points for much of the game, the Lady Highlanders cut the Anderson County lead to three at one point late in the fourth quarter. But they could never get any closer than that, as the Mavericks scored just often enough to keep Scott High at bay.

Hannah Myers hit five 3-point shots en route to a game-high 15 points, while Grace Sexton added 14. Both had big fourth quarters, with Myers hitting two 3-pointers and Sexton scoring seven of her 14 in the final frame.

But no other Lady Highlander scored more than six, and Anderson County had four players in double figures, led by Maci Houser’s 13 points.

After being limited to just five points in the opening quarter, Scott High found itself down by nine points at halftime, 30-21, and by 10 points going into the fourth quarter. Tea Hickson bailed out the Mavericks once Scott High’s rally began. Hickson scored seven of her 11 in the fourth quarter and had all but one of the Mavs’ field goals in the final period.

ANDERSON CO. (50): Houser 13, Hickson 11, Smith 11, McCoy 11, Freeman 4.

SCOTT (44): Myers 15, Sexton 14, Young 6, Summers 4, M. Babb 3, J. Babb 2.