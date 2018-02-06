Sherrie Dale, 51, of the Cherry Fork community in Helenwood, passed away January 24, 2018, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.

Born December 28, 1966, she was preceded in death by her parents, David Luther and Anna Lou Ramsey Stonecipher; and grandmother, Naomi Lance.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Dale of the Cherry Fork community; sons, David McCarter and Donavan McCarter; grandchildren: Haven Smith, Adley McCarter, and Tara McCarter; grandfather, Charlie Lance; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.

A private service was conducted.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.