Sandra Jean Stephens Shannon, 68, of Helenwood, passed away January 28, at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, November 27, 1949, she was preceded in death by infant daughter, Laura Stephens; parents, Vernon and Betty Jones Wilcox; and brother, Buddy Wilcox.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Shannon of Helenwood; son, Jason (Ginger) Stephens; Shelby, daughter, Tracy (Chauncy) Dey; grandchildren, Jordan and Dalton Stephens; sister, Sharon (Ron) Ferguson; special friends, Cathy Chambers and Micki Kelly; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial service was conducted February 1, at First United Methodist Church-Oneida with Bro. Jeff Boyatt officiating.

Her request was cremation.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.