Rhonda Lee Acres Campbell, 81, of Oneida, passed away January 29, 2018, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Born in Jamestown, January 3, 1937, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Campbell; parents, Arzo and Hattie Acres; brothers, Jimmy, Donald, and Michael (Mike) Acres; sisters, Paula Acres, and Lola Acres; niece, Katrina Sexton; sister-in-law, Dorothy Acres; and former husband, Owen Campbell.

She was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children: Gregory Campbell, Eric Campbell, Sandra Campbell, and Linda Russell; grandchildren: Timothy Russell, Brandon Russell, Ajah Campbell, Brooke Campbell, and Sarahlena Hungerford; great-grandchildren: Timothy, Kyleah, Kaydence, and Jayce; brothers and sisters: Anthony Acres, Larry (Brenda) Acres, Jeffrey Acres, Blannie Smith, Brenda Chambers, and Dorla (Butch) Chambers; sister-in-law, Pat Acres; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 1, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Charlie Golden officiating. Graveside service was conducted February 2, at Acres-Jeffers Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.