Ora Jean Taylor Butler, 78, of Oneida, passed away February 1, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born March 9, 1939, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Lewis Butler; daughter, Mary Ann Goodman; son, Bobby Lee Butler; granddaughters, Heather Claxton and Leslie Olinger; parents, Clyde and Mary Effie Taylor; brothers, infant Bubby, James, and Robert Taylor; sisters, Maxine Blevins and Florene Gibson; and son-in-law, Joe Goodman.

She is survived by her son, Jim (Penny) Butler of Oneida; daughter, Amy (Allen) Olinger of Oneida; grandchildren: Billy Butler, Chris Butler, Carl Bell, Jessie Chambers, Chris Chambers, Cody Olinger, Kim McKinny, Jenny Buttram, Melinda Smith, and Breanna Powell; great-grandchildren, Salena, Lexi, Summer, Olivia, Maria, Alisa, Sconie, Ryan, Lewis, Kaden, Matthew, Bryson, Hunter, Raiden, Krislyn, and Dagen; great-great-grandchild, Brody; sisters, Joann Webb, and Linda Cross, both of Oneida; brother, Lewis Taylor of Oneida; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 4, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Melvin Stephens officiating. Interment followed at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.