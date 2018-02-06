Nila Vaught, 95, of Oneida, passed away February 3, 2018, at her home.

Born September 6, 1922, she was preceded by her husband, Harold Vaught; parents, Will and Vestie Jones Wright; brothers, Cledith and Walter Wright; and sister, Reba Wright.

She is survived by her daughter, Justine Vaught of Oneida; sister, Charity Blevins of Lithia, Fla.; brother, Junior Wright of Oneida; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside service was conducted February 2, at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.