Lucy Branim, 57, of Oneida, passed away January 29, 2018, at her home.

She is survived by her husband, David Branim of Oneida; children: Christina Branim, David Chris Branim, Regina Branim, and Randi Branim; grandchildren: Jordan Potter, Mercader Potter, Joda Potter, Chealsy Branim, Davia Branim, Joshlynn Green, Kyndall Massey, and Hunter Hatfield; brother, Charles Bryant; and many other relatives and friends.

No service was scheduled.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.