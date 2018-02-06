SUNBRIGHT — In a game with major postseason seeding implications, Sunbright took care of its business at home Thursday by starting strong and finishing strong in a 48-44 overtime win against Oneida.

The Tigers, who entered Thursday with a hold on District 3-A’s top spot, moved to within a win of locking up the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.

Sunbright led by as much as 10 points in the second half, before a late surge by Oneida gave the Lady Indians a narrow lead. Ultimately, the Tigers were able to force overtime, where they pulled off the four-point win.

Olivia Northrup came up big in the second half, with 12 of her game-high 15 points coming after the halftime break. Oneida’s Emily Bertram scored eight of her team-high 12 points in the second half to help pace the Lady Indians.

In winning Thursday’s game, Sunbright overcame a nasty night at the free throw line. The Tigers connected on just 13 of 32 free throw attempts. Oneida was only marginally better, hitting 13 of 24 free throws.

The Tigers led 19-14 at halftime before pushing the lead to 10 points in the third quarter. The lead was eight points as the fourth quarter began.

The loss left Oneida in third place in District 3-A. However, the Lady Indians can lock down the district’s No. 2 seed and an automatic berth in the Region 2-A tournament with a win over Wartburg at OHS Gymnasium tomorrow (Friday).

SUNBRIGHT (48): Northrup 15, Brown 10, Farmer 9, Shannon 6, Byrd 5, Griffith 3.

ONEIDA (44): Bertram 12, Thomas 9, West 6, Boyatt 6, Lowe 5, Newport 5, Stiltner 1.

Oneida 62, Oakdale 48: Jayden Thomas and Chelsea Newport combined for 27 points, and nine different Lady Indians scored, as Oneida coasted to a 62-48 road win at Oakdale on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Thomas hit four first-half 3-pointers as Oneida jumped to a 31-23 lead, then added a fifth in the second half for her 15 points. Newport scored nine of her 12 in the second half, which saw the Lady Indians slowly pull away from the Eagles.

Oneida took advantage of the free throw line, hitting 11 of 14 attempts, including 10 of 12 in the second half. Oakdale was just eight of 18 from the line.

ONEIDA (62): Thomas 15, Newport 12, Buttram 9, West 6, Boyatt 6, Bertram 5, Lamb 4, Stiltner 3, Lowe 2.

OAKDALE (48): James 12, Ruppe 9, Hicks 8, Coffey 7, Headrick 3, Nance 3, Frances 2, Bunch 2, Daniels 2.