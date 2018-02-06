HUNTSVILLE — Given the way Friday’s game against arch-rival Kingston got started, you could not have faulted the Highlanders if they folded early.

Down 16-2 after failing to hit a single shot in the first quarter, the Highlanders appeared to be down for the count before Friday’s District 4-AA game had hardly gotten started.

But instead of folding, Scott battled back to tie the game and force overtime before Kingston was ultimately able to pull out a 62-58 victory.

Caleb Ball had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, along with five steals, to pace the Highlanders’ comeback. Will Blakley had 16 points, including eight of Scott High’s 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Mason Tucker had 13 rebounds to go with eight points.

Harper Neal scored 10 of his 17 points in the first quarter as the Yellow Jackets exploded to a 16-2 lead after the Highlanders scored just two free throws.

The tide began to turn in the second quarter, however, with Ball knocking down a pair of 3-point shots and Tucker scoring six points as the Highlanders cut the gap to just six points at the intermission.

The comeback continued in the third quarter, with Richie Dykes scoring seven of his 10 points to help the Highlanders go on a 19-13 run to tie the game.

Davey Clark hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, but Blakley countered with eight points, helping the Highlanders force Kingston into overtime.

In the overtime period, Ball had a big 3-point shot, but Kingston used the free throw line to outscore the Highlanders 7-3.

The win helped Kingston lock down District 4-AA’s four-seed going into the district tournament.

KINGSTON (62): Clark 21, Neal 17, Thurman 10, Luttrell 8, Jones 5, Spellman 1.

SCOTT (58): Ball 17, Blakley 16, Dykes 10, Tucker 8, Babb 5, Morrow 2.

South Doyle 55, Scott 44: South Doyle knocked down 11 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull out a 55-44 win over Scott High in Huntsville on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

South Doyle led 36-30 as the fourth quarter began, and denied the Highlanders an opportunity to come back with the excellent performance from the foul line.

Scott had trailed just 20-18 after a low-scoring first half, but South Doyle knocked down a couple of crucial 3-pointers in the third quarter to widen the lead.

Richie Dykes finished with 12 points for the Highlanders, while Caleb Ball added 11.

SOUTH DOYLE (55): McAnally 10, Brang 8, Lee 8, Holland 8, Shuler 6, Berrier 6, Doyle 5, Maynard 2, Coldbert 2.

SCOTT (44): Dykes 12, Ball 11, Tucker 8, Babb 5, Blakley 4, Russ 2, Morrow 2.

Union County 66, Scott 61: Scott High battled back from a 19-point deficit in the first half, then a 13-point deficit in the second half, but ultimately came up on the short end of a 66-61 decision against Union County in Maynardville on Monday, Jan. 29.

The Patriots jumped to a 25-6 lead after the first quarter. But the Highlanders battled back with a 24-8 run in the second that was powered by three 3-pointers from Caleb Ball.

Union County went back up by 13 points in the third quarter, building a 54-41 lead. But Bryson Russ scored a career-high 14 points, all of them in the second half, to help the Highlanders battle back. He hit four 3-point shots, while Ball, Talon Williams and Richie Dykes all hit fourth quarter 3-pointers as the Highlanders mounted a furious rally that came up just short.

UNION COUNTY (66): Nease 23, Epperson 13, Oaks 10, Keck 7, Headrick 7, Cooper 6.

SCOTT (61): Ball 19, Russ 14, Dykes 9, Babb 7, Williams 3, Tucker 3, Strunk 2, Blakley 2, Morrow 2.