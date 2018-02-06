HUNTSVILLE — Kingston needed a big fourth quarter to put away Scott High here Friday night, snapping the Lady Highlanders’ two-game winning streak with a 70-54 victory in District 4-AA play.

The game was not quite as lopsided as the 16-point differential indicated. The Lady Highlanders stayed within striking distance of the Yellow Jackets throughout, before Kingston used a big fourth quarter to salt the game away.

Keyona Stooksbury was a big part of that fourth quarter surge by the ‘Jackets. She had eight of her 11 in the final period to help Kingston outscore the Lady Highlanders by nine points down the stretch.

Prior to that, it took a big game by Amadea Pankey to keep Kingston in front.

Pankey, who finished with a game-high 21 points, had eight in the second quarter to help her team turn a 16-12 lead into a 30-23 halftime advantage. Then she scored 10 more in the third quarter, and Kingston needed every one of them to maintain the seven-point advantage as the fourth quarter began.

Grace Sexton had 11 points and four assists to lead the Lady Highlanders, who continue to hold down the No. 4 spot in the district standings.

KINGSTON (70): Pankey 21, Stooksbury 11, Guillemet 10, Wilson 8, Thompson 5, Haba 5, Robinson 4, Manfredi 4, Baildon 2.

SCOTT (54): Sexton 11, Chaney 10, J. Babb 8, Stanley 8, M. Babb 8, Myers 5, Young 2, Summers 2.

Scott 58, South Doyle 51: Hannah Myers had 17 points and Grace Sexton added 14, as Scott High came from behind in the second half to defeat South Doyle in non-district action at Highlander Gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

In winning their second game in as many nights, the Lady Highlanders overcame a slow start and took advantage of the free throw line.

South Doyle limited Scott to eight first quarter points, building a narrow lead that it would maintain for the duration of the first half.

But the free throw line began to become a factor in the second quarter, with both teams getting there frequently but only one team taking full advantage.

The Lady Highlanders were seven of 10 from the line in the second quarter, while South Doyle hit only six of 12 free throw attempts.

The Lady Highlanders took the lead in the third quarter, with Sexton scoring six points to pace the effort. Then the free throw line became a factor again in the final period.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Highlanders made 10 of 12 free throws, while Lyndsey Summers and Kyra Stanley each scored four points.

SCOTT (58): Myers 17, Sexton 14, Summers 9, J. Babb 6, Stanley 6, Chaney 3, Young 3.

SOUTH DOYLE (51): McAnally 13, Billingsley 12, Jones 9, Wilkerson 7, Dunn 5, Pittard 5.

Scott 64, Union County 41: Hannah Myers scored 10 points to power an 18-6 run in the second quarter, Lou Chaney scored six points to power a 19-13 run in the third quarter, and Lyndsey Summers scored eight points to power a 17-12 run in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Highlanders pulled away for a 64-41 win over Union County in Maynardville on Monday, Jan. 28.

Five different Lady Highlanders scored in double figures, led by Myers’ 12 points. Grace Sexton added 11, while Journey Babb, Sierra Young and Lyndsey Summers each had 10 points.

The Lady Highlanders were tied with Union County after the first quarter, but led by 12 at halftime, 28-16. The lead was 18 after the third quarter and continued to widen in the fourth quarter.

SCOTT (64): Myers 12, Sexton 11, J. Babb 10, Young 10, Summers 10, Chaney 6, Stanley 2, M. Babb 2, Byrge 1.

UNION COUNTY (41): Cox 12, Tolliver 10, Johnson 9, Maggard 6, Effler 2, Dykes 2.