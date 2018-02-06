Jason H. Crabtree, 43, of Knoxville, passed away January 29, 2018, at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Born October 10, 1974, he was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Helen Ervin Crabtree; sister, Mary Helen Lewis; brother, Robert Crabtree; and nephew, Eric Heath.

He is survived by his wife, Tonja Shultz of Knoxville; son, Tyler Crabtree of Knoxville; sisters, Linda Adams and Regina (Jerry) Walker, both of Knoxville, Annette Duncan of Helenwood, and Dorothy (James) Taylor of Oneida; brother, Johnny Crabtree of Fort Oglethorp, Ga.; mother-in-law, Mary Rose Shultz of Powell; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 1, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with Rev. Jerry Walker and Rev. Lester Mullins officiating. Graveside service was conducted February 2, at Peaceful Rose Garden Cemetery, Huntsville.

Arrangements by Mynatt Funeral Home.