Faye Heath, 61, of Oneida, passed awat January 27, 2018, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Scott County, February 13, 1956, she was preceded in death by her parents, Odas and Wonda Carroll Lowe; brothers: Kendell, Roger, David, and Carl Lowe; sisters: Thelma Ann, Lois Byrge, and Karen Aleshire; and grandparents, Kizzy Lowe and Alford Lowe, and Perry Carroll.

She was a member of Mill Branch Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Heath of Oneida; children, Robert (Jennifer) Heath, and Angela (Jamie) Newport; grandchildren: Emily Faye Lloyd, Megan Marie Heath, Demika Riann Newport, Heath Wade Newport, and Harmony Elizabeth Newport; brothers: Lonas (Lodena) Lowe, Oscar (Cindy) Lowe, James (Evelyn) Lowe, and Johnny (Jodi) Lowe; sisters, Parthina (Ray) Perry, and Dessie Braden; life long friend, Anna Harness; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 30, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music was provided by Antioch Singers. Graveside service was conducted January 31, at Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.