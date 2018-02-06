Edith Imogene Dockery Maney, 90, passed away January 29, 2018, at North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell.

Born September 30, 1927, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Maney; sons, Ronny Maney and Chris Maney; grandsons, Jeff Maney and Casedy McTaggert; parents, Marion and Lavada Wrapper Dockery; and daughters-in-law, Sara Maney and Mary Maney.

She was a member of Eastern Star Sunshine Chapter 279, and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Steve) Arms; sons, Michael (Joan) Maney, Nolan (Judy) Maney, David Maney, and Keith Maney; special nephews, Rick and Gerald Dockery; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 1, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Kermit Phillips and Bro David Troxel officiating. Music was provided by Michael and Joan Maney. Interment followed at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.

Freddie Phillips

Freddie Phillips, passed away, Sunday, February 4, 2018, at Physician’s Regional Medical Center in Powell.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete as of press time Tuesday. A complete obituary will be printed in next week’s edition of the Independent Herald.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.